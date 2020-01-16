Home Nation

Those applying for citizenship under CAA in Assam may get window of just 3 months

The Assam specific provisions in the CAA rules are expected as the state has been witnessing widespread protests against the CAA.

Published: 16th January 2020 09:23 PM

All Assam Students Union AASU supporters stage a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Dibrugarh Tuesday

All Assam Students Union AASU supporters stage a protest rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Dibrugarh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre may give a relatively smaller window of just three months to those who want to apply for Indian citizenship in Assam under the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said on Thursday.

Some Assam specific provisions are expected to be incorporated in the rules to be issued for the implementation of the CAA.

There is a possibility of giving a smaller window of just three months for those living in Assam to apply under the CAA, an official, privy to the development, said.

The move came in view of the continuing protests against the CAA in Assam where protests have been going on since the legislation was passed by Parliament in December.

The CAA rules are expected to be issued in next two weeks, the official said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week and made a request to keep a limited period window for applying under the CAA and also incorporate some other Assam specific provisions in the CAA rules.

Asked about the protests in Assam against the CAA, Sarma told reporters at an event here on Thursday: "Wait for some time. Some good news are coming".

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship.

Another official said, an applicant will have to prove that he or she was a victim of religious persecution besides proving that he or she has entered India before the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.

The Assam specific provisions in the CAA rules are expected as the state has been witnessing widespread protests against the CAA.

There has been a growing feeling among the indigenous people of Assam that the newly-enacted legislation will hurt their interests politically, culturally as well as socially.

The Assam Accord provides for detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who have entered the country after 1971 and are living in the state, irrespective of their religion.

The protesters in Assam say that the CAA violates the provisions of the Assam Accord.

