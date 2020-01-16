Home Nation

West Bengal not to take part in NPR meeting on January 17: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee also dared Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to "dismiss" the state government for not toeing the line of the Centre.

Published: 16th January 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shows a document while addressing TMC Chhatra Parshad TMC students wing students during their protest dharma against CAA NPR and NRC in Kolkata Wednesday Jan. 15 2020.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shows a document while addressing TMC Chhatra Parshad TMC students wing students during their protest dharma against CAA NPR and NRC in Kolkata Wednesday Jan. 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her state will not take part in the meeting convened by the Centre on National Population Register (NPR) in New Delhi on January 17.

She also dared Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to "dismiss" the state government for not toeing the line of the Centre.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of protests against the NPR, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, said the West Bengal government had already stayed the process of NPR updation in the state.

"On January 17, the Union government had convened a meeting on NPR. I won't be going, neither any representative of my government will attend that meeting," she said while addressing a rally here.

"If I don't attend, there is a person here in Kolkata (Governor Dhankhar), who is the representative of the Union government. He might say that he is dismissing my government. He can very well do that, I don't care. But, I will not allow CAA-NPR-NRC," she asserted.

Last week, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, Banerjee had urged him to rethink on the amended Citizenship Act and withdraw the contentious legislation along with the NPR.

"The Left and the Congress are spreading canards. They are saying NPR is underway in the state. It is absolutely false. We had stayed the process of NPR updation last month itself," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee NPR
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp