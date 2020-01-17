Home Nation

After Kerala's Maradu demolition, illegal four-storey building in Indore reduced to rubble in few seconds

An IMC official said the owner of the building was issued a notice on January 15, asking him to demolish the illegal structure, built on government land, within two days.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:04 PM

INDORE: Under its ongoing drive against illegal structures, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday razed a four-storey building through controlled implosion method, turning it into rubble in less than 60 seconds.

After the deadline ended without demolition of the building, civic officials used explosives to bring it down through controlled implosion method, he said.

The explosives were so powerful that the four-storey building turned into a pile of rubble in less than a minute, the official said.

Building implosion method involves strategic placing of explosive material and timing of its detonation so that a structure collapses on itself in a matter of seconds.

This method is used to minimise physical damage to immediate surroundings of the targeted building.

TAGS
Indore Municipal Corporation Indore Maradu Maradu flats Kerala Maradu demolition
Comments

