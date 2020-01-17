Home Nation

Five SFI students allegedly attacked by ABVP activists at Bengal's Visva Bharati University

Two of the injured students were admitted to Pearson Memorial Hospital at Bolpur where the attackers allegedly entered and assaulted them again.

Left-wing students shout slogans outside the central office of Visva-Bharati during a protest against university authorities after a clash between TMCP Left front students in Birbhum district of West Bengal Thursday Jan. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Five SFI supporters were allegedly beaten up with cricket stumps and wooden planks by ABVP activists at Visva Bharati University on Wednesday night.

Three other injured students were later discharged.  

The attack on the SFI was said to be a fall out of a protest against a lecture session of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on the contentious amended Citizenship Act at the central university on January 8.

Dasgupta was gheraoed for hours and was not allowed to deliver his speech.

Trouble started around 8 pm on Wednesday when some students along with the supporters of ABVP went to Vidya Bhavan hostel and started looking for a student named Ansuk Mukherjee, alleged SFI supporters.

“At that time Ansuk was not present at the hostel and his roommate was threatened for participating in the protest against Dasgupta’s lecture session. Around 10.30 pm, when Ansuk along with two other students were returning to the hostel, ABVP supporters beat them up. Two other SFI supporters who arrived at the spot to rescue them were also assaulted,’’ said SFI’s district secretariat Somnath Shaw said. 

Foreign student under scanner 

A Bangladeshi student of Visva Bharati has been brought under the scanner of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau as she was spotted staging demonstration against the CAA.

The central intelligence wing reported her activities to the External Affairs Ministry and she may be asked to leave India as she violated visa norms.

Afsara Mim alias Eva, the student from Bangladesh, is the third foreign national who is to face the consequence of raising voice against the CAA in the past two months. 

