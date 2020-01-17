Home Nation

Head priest of Balaji temple in UP's Chitrakoot shot dead

The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital where the Mahant was declared dead.

Published: 17th January 2020 12:46 PM

The assailants were last seen entering the Shamshan Ghat on a motorcycle.

By IANS

CHITRAKOOT: The head priest of the famous Balaji temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead, late on Thursday night, by unidentified persons.

His driver was also injured in the shootout.

Mahant Arjun Das, 45, was shot twice on the head from close range and his driver Arvind was shot in the chest.

According to police reports, two assailants were hiding close to the temple and as soon as the Mahant came down with driver to visit the akhara, they opened fire at them.

Sources said property dispute could be the reason behind the killing.

SP, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal said an alert had been sounded and all exit points of the city sealed and vehicles were being checked.

