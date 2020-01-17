Home Nation

'Lukewarm response' to Kashmir issue in global community, admits Imran Khan

In an interview with DW, Khan said that there has been a "lukewarm response" to the Kashmir issue and said that "commercial interests are more important for the Western countries".

Published: 17th January 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

BONN (Germany): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday admitted that there are no takers of the Kashmir issue from the international community.

In an interview with DW, a German state-owned public international broadcaster, Khan said that there has been a "lukewarm response" to the Kashmir issue and said that "commercial interests are more important for the Western countries".

"Unfortunately, commercial interests are more important for Western countries. India is a big market and that is the reason behind the lukewarm response to what is happening to some 8 million people in Kashmir, as well as to minorities in India," he said.

"Sadly, yes. Consider the sort of media attention the Hong Kong protests are getting. The tragedy of Kashmir is much greater," Khan told DW's Ines Pohl when asked whether the world is paying little attention to the Kashmir issue. Khan once again devoted a major part of his interview by raking up anti-India rhetorics and said that New Delhi did not respond to Pakistan's peace overtures because of what he called "RSS ideology".

Asked about the rise in tension between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said: "I was the first leader to warn the world about what is happening in India. India has been taken over by an extremist ideology known as 'Hindutva.' It is the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)."

"The RSS, a political organisation founded in 1925, was inspired by the German Nazis, and its founding fathers believed in racial supremacy. Just as the Nazi ideology was built on hatred for minorities, the RSS ideology is also based on hatred for Muslims and other minorities, including Christians," he continued.

"After I became prime minister, I made an effort to talk to the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi. In my first speech as prime minister, I said that if India moved one step forward, we would take two steps toward to resolve our differences. But I soon came to know that India did not respond well to my offer because of the RSS ideology," he stated.

ALSO READ: Not ready for peace with India without resolving Kashmir issue: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi​

Khan made the comments days after China and Pakistan held an informal closed-door consultation on Kashmir in the UN Security Council in New York, more than five months after India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that the overwhelming majority of the UNSC believed that the world body was not the right forum to discuss the Kashmir issue.

"An effort was made by Pakistan through a member of UNSC to once again misuse the platform of UNSC. The overwhelming majority of UNSC was of the view that the UNSC was not the right forum for such issues and it should be discussed bilaterally between India and Pakistan," Kumar had said during the weekly press briefing in New Delhi.

"The formal closed-door meeting, therefore, ended without any outcome. In our view, it was once again highlighted Pakistan desperate measures to peddle baseless allegations and present an alarming scenario it lacks any credibility," the spokesperson said.

The UNSC's closed-door meeting was called to discuss an issue relating to an African country. China made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of "Any Other Business Points." No other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.

India has time and again made it clear that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for third-party mediation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir crisis Kashmir issue Imran Khan Pakistan terror
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp