Patna diary: Ground Water Conservation Bill soon

Ground Water Conservation Bill soon

Speaking at the 52nd annual conference of Indian Water Works Association (IWWA), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that a law will be framed soon to check water exploitation in Bihar. The Bill emphasizes setting up a regulatory system for water users in the area where the water level has seen a decline. “At a time when the world is struggling with water crisis, the state government will bring in the Bihar Ground Water Conservation Bill in the Assembly,” he said, adding that efforts are on to popularise rainwater harvesting. He also requested IWWA to work on cheaper technologies to modify and reuse waste water.

2,200 cops to be trained in cyber investigation

Around 2,200 policemen from Bihar are being trained to conduct cyber probes under the Cyber Crime Prevention for Women and Children Scheme . A total of 25,000 police officers and 13,000 officers of the judiciary services will also be trained under the directive of Union Home Ministry. Among the 2,200 cops from Bihar, 700, including 50 women of SHO rank will be trained in cybercrime investigation, and 1,100 cops, including 100 women cops will be trained in cybercrime awareness along with 200 public prosecutors and 200 judiciary officers. In Bihar, four crore people use smartphones. As many as 74 cybercrime and social media units have been set up to check cyber crimes. In 2019, 280 cases of cybercrimes were registered in Bihar.

Bihar revising its Population Policy

Bihar, which adopted the Population Policy in 2005, has now started revising the policy. The police will be revised with the help of State Health Society and Population Foundation of India. The two organisations had a meeting with officials from various departments. The median age of marriage in Bihar has increased from 15 years to 17.5 years according to the National Family Health Survey-3 while percentage marriages at an early age reduced from 69 to 42%. The Population Policy 2020 is being revised by a committee of demographers and population experts.

State to host 5-day police shooting championship

The 20th All India Police Shooting Championship will be hosted by the Bihar Police from February 10 to 15 in Rohtas. Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey recently launched the website and the official logo of the five-day-long event. Policemen from all states, Union territories and the central Paramilitary forces will take part in the event. Dr Kamal Kishor, IG-cum-organising secretary of the event, said that hundreds of policemen will use the platform to showcase their shooting accuracy. He said the objective of this championship is to improve and explore the professional skills of shooting among the policemen.

