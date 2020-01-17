Home Nation

Seven landowners in Madhya Pradesh's Panna fined Rs 27 crore for 'illegal mining'

Cases were registered against the seven persons for illegally carrying out mining activities on their private lands.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

A lorry and an earth-mover at a mining site. (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

PANNA: The district administration of Panna in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a fine of total Rs 27 crore on seven private landowners for allegedly indulging in illegal mining, an official said on Friday.

These illegal mining cases came to light recently during the district administration's drive, the official said.

Ajaygarh's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) S K Gupta said that during the drive, cases were registered against the seven persons for illegally carrying out mining activities on their private lands.

"On the basis of reports and estimation submitted by the mining inspector, notices were served to these landowners," Gupta said.

As they failed to submit any proof to support their case, a fine of around Rs 27 crore was imposed on them, he added.

According to the SDM, the tehsildar of the area has been directed to collect the fine from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh illegal mining illegal mining Panna Madhya Pradesh
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp