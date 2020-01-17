Three including temple priest booked for beating Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

By PTI

BALLIA: The police have registered a case against three persons, including the priest of a temple for allegedly beating a Dalit man here, officials said on Friday.

"On the basis of a complaint registered by the wife of the Dalit man, Dharmendra (30), a case has been registered on Friday against three persons including the priest of a temple.

The man was beaten up on January 10, and the matter is being investigated," SHO Phephna Shashimauli Pandey said.

The case has been registered under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the IPC.

According to Dharmendra, he was beaten up by the temple priest and two others at Maldepur village.

The priest had allegedly told Dharmendra that he cannot sit in the temple, Dharmendra told reporters here on Friday.

He also claimed that he sustained injuries on his legs and was admitted to the district hospital.