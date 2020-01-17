Two hostel staff suspended in Bhopal student murder case

By IANS

BHOPAL: Two employees of the hostel in which a seven-year-old boy was strangulated on Wednesday night were suspended by the authorities on Friday, sources said.

District Magistrate Tarun Pithode on Friday suspended hostel Superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

According to the sources, Suraj was found in an unconscious condition in the washroom of the Government Scheduled Caste-Tribe Boys Hostel in the Piplani police station area on Wednesday night.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The post-mortem revealed that the boy was strangulated.

Rajesh Kharte, who is a labourer and father of the deceased, lives in Borepani village in Sihor district. His two children including Suraj were studying in the hostel.

The police is investigating the matter and other students are also being questioned.