UP couple voices support for NRC, Citizenship Act through wedding card

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are getting hitched on February 3, have put a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding card saying, 'We support CAA and NRC.'
 

Published: 17th January 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

The wedding invitiation which reads 'we suport CAA and NRC'

The wedding invitiation which reads 'we suport CAA and NRC' (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

SAMBHAL: A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has found a unique way to show their support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak, who are getting hitched on February 3, have put a Hindi line in bold letters on their wedding card saying, "We support CAA and NRC."

ALSO READ | Allow right to peaceful protests in Varanasi: Amnesty urges Modi, Yogi

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The NRC is a register maintained by the government containing names and certain relevant information for the identification of all genuine Indian citizens. On the apex court's order, the NRC identified illegal immigrants from Assam. Though this has been a state-specific exercise to keep its ethnic uniqueness unaltered. Since its implementation, protests have erupted in several parts of the country. 

