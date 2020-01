By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC on Thursday allowed resumption of construction of an international airport at Mopa in Goa.

The judgment comes almost a year after the court had suspended construction activities for the greenfield project, ordering status quo in the case.

The court had suspended the Environment Clearance (EC) granted for the greenfield airport and had directed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to revisit the decision in light of its impact on the ecology there.