Home Nation

BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

“The government is clear that a taxpayer should tangibly get relief, up to Rs 25,000 annually," sources said.

Published: 18th January 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference regarding the launch of the national infrastructure pipeline in New Delhi on Tuesday Dec. 31 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government appears all set to take on the economic slowdown head-on. The BJP is abuzz with anticipation that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the “first rightist Budget” of the NDA dispensation. Knowing that an economic revival can be possible only with the participation of the middle class, traders and industry, sources said, Sitharaman is likely to pack several sops in the Budget.

“The Modi government has mostly delivered farmer-centric Budgets in the past. This Budget will be the first rightist Budget in the truest sense. The buzz in the government is that this Budget is an opportunity to set the economic direction for the country,” sources in the BJP said.

The government appears to have worked out a Budget philosophy to unburden the middle class and unleash its buying capacity and spur the economy.

“Discussions in the government have mostly stayed on the question of whether to go the whole hog for the middle class in this Budget or stagger the benefits for them over the next three Budgets. The income tax adjustment along with lowering of tax rates, besides major incentives for first-time home loan takers are high on the agenda of the government,” sources added.

PM Modi, incidentally, has held extensive deliberations with stakeholders in the run-up to the Budget, which is being seen within the BJP as Modi’s firm “resolve” to deal with the state of the economy with urgency. Sources said that foreign industry bodies and economists have shared their suggestions with the government, which may be reflected in the Budget.

“The government is clear that a taxpayer should tangibly get relief, up to Rs 25,000 annually. Traders, who have been miffed with the government for various reasons, will have much to cheer after the Budget presentation,” sources said.

With the Union Budget slated to be unveiled on February 1, sources in the BJP said that the middle class and traders in Delhi may find a “significant turn in the narrative of the Delhi elections.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP budget Nirmala Sitharaman Union budget 2020 India matters
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp