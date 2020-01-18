Home Nation

Gandhi, Nehru, Manmohan favoured helping persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries: Nadda

J P Nadda said that in 1948, Nehru had said that a relief fund should help the persecuted people in Pakistan.

Published: 18th January 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Working President J P Nadda C waves at refugees of Dalit community and other Hindu communities from Pakistan who held a rally in support of CAA at party headquarters in New Delhi Saturday Jan. 18 2020.

BJP Working President J P Nadda C waves at refugees of Dalit community and other Hindu communities from Pakistan who held a rally in support of CAA at party headquarters in New Delhi Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday accused the Opposition of misleading people on the CAA and said Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh supported the idea of helping religious minorities facing persecution in neighbouring countries.

Addressing a group of minority refugees from Pakistan at the party headquarters here, he alleged that the Opposition is spreading misinformation that crores of refugees would enter India due to the enactment of the law and it will become difficult to handle them.

The law is for those who have come to India, with December 31, 2014, as the cut-off date, he said.

Nadda said people are also being misled that they would lose their citizenship after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is enacted.

"The law gives and does not take away citizenship," he said.

"When the Modi government enacted the citizenship amendment law, on the basis of which the refugees are getting citizenship, the Opposition started misleading the people for vote bank politics," he said.

The BJP leader said India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had supported the idea of helping persecuted minorities in Pakistan in 1947.

In 1948, Nehru had said that a relief fund should help the persecuted people in Pakistan, he said.

Nadda said Congress leader Manmohan Singh had urged the then home minister L K Advani in Rajya Sabha in December 2003 to do something about the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

"Now that Modi ji has done it (enacted the CAA), they are trying to gain political mileage out of it (by opposing it)," he said.

Amending the citizenship law was part of the BJP's thought process from the very beginning and found place in the party's manifesto, Nadda told the gathering.

"The people of the country gave us strength, elected our MPs who enacted the law. This is how you are being given citizenship," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Citizenship Act Anti CAA protest
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp