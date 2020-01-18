Home Nation

How dare she: Nirbhaya's mother lashes out at Indira Jaising for 'forgive convicts' remarks

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said she couldn't believe 'how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such a thing.'
 

Published: 18th January 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi blasted Advocate Indira Jaising for suggesting to 'forgive' her daughter's rapists who are set to be executed on February 1.

By Online Desk

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has lashed out at senior advocate Indira Jaising for suggesting that she 'forgive' her daughter's rapists.

Asha Devi questioned Indira Jaising's suggestion to pardon the four men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape of her daughter and stated, "The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done to rape victims."

Nirbhaya's mother said she couldn't believe 'how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such a thing.'

Asha Devi further added that she met Jaising many times over the years in the Supreme Court but 'not once she asked for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people earn a livelihood by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don't stop.' 

On Friday, the advocate took to Twitter to make the request shortly after Asha Devi expressed her disappointment over the postponement of the execution dates of the four convicts from January 26 to February 1.

Indira Jaising's tweet 'urged' Asha Devi to 'follow the example of Sonia Gandhi' who forgave former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassinator Nalini. 

Nalini was arrested and convicted for her role in the assassination of  Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

The death-row convicts are set to be hanged on February 1 at 6.00 am. 

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh, were convicted and sentenced to death for raping Nirbhaya in a moving bus in New Delhi on the night of December 16-17, 2012. 

The gruesome case brought the issue of women's safety and rape laws of the country to the forefront.  

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asha Devi Nirbhaya case Indira Jaising Nirbhaya Convicts Death Row Nirbahya Convicts
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp