If Indira Gandhi's government can fall, so can PM Narendra Modi's: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warned the former that he too could fall from grace and lose his government like Indira.

Addressing a gathering in Korutla ahead of the local body elections, Owaisi said, "If PM Modi thinks that he’s the emperor of Delhi because he has 306 MPs and strength in the Rajya Sabha, please remember that Indira Gandhi also believed the same. She thought that no one could defeat her. People used to say 'India is Indira'. But politics is unpredictable."

Owaisi urged citizens to be aware of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and equated the atmosphere in the country with that of the time during the Indian Independence and the Partition. "If someone tells me that this is a very problematic time, I would tell them what my ancestors had said before my time. The same thing had happened after the Independence and during the Partition. This is our third test," he said.

He said that Muslims of the country were ready to shed their blood. "The history of the country makes it evident that Muslims have shed their bloods where Hindus have shed their sweat. God willing, we will repeat this again." The Hyderabad MP also announced that his party had won a seat in the Bulandshar municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh by defeating a Samajwadi Party candidate by 500 votes.