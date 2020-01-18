Home Nation

If Indira Gandhi's government can fall, so can PM Narendra Modi's: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP also announced that his party had won a seat in the Bulandshar municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh by defeating a Samajwadi Party candidate by 500 votes. 

Published: 18th January 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warned the former that he too could fall from grace and lose his government like Indira. 

Addressing a gathering in Korutla ahead of the local body elections, Owaisi said, "If PM Modi thinks that he’s the emperor of Delhi because he has 306 MPs and strength in the Rajya Sabha, please remember that Indira Gandhi also believed the same. She thought that no one could defeat her. People used to say 'India is Indira'. But politics is unpredictable."

ALSO READ| Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at CDS Bipin Rawat on 'de-radicalisation' comments

Owaisi urged citizens to be aware of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and equated the atmosphere in the country with that of the time during the Indian Independence and the Partition. "If someone tells me that this is a very problematic time, I would tell them what my ancestors had said before my time. The same thing had happened after the Independence and during the Partition. This is our third test," he said.

He said that Muslims of the country were ready to shed their blood. "The history of the country makes it evident that Muslims have shed their bloods where Hindus have shed their sweat. God willing, we will repeat this again." The Hyderabad MP also announced that his party had won a seat in the Bulandshar municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh by defeating a Samajwadi Party candidate by 500 votes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Indira Gandhi Narendra Modi AIMIM
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp