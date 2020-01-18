Home Nation

Intellectuals opposing Citizenship Act are 'devils', 'parasites', says Dilip Ghosh

'The intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are spineless. They are devils and parasites,' Dilip Ghosh said at a rally in West Bengal on Friday.

Published: 18th January 2020 12:35 PM

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event | facebook

By ANI

HOWRAH: Known for his foot-in-mouth remarks, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has described the "intellectuals" opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "spineless", "devils" and "parasites".

"The intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are spineless. They are devils and parasites," he said at a rally on Friday.

Ghosh made the comments a day after he was re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the term 2020-2023.

ALSO READ: Dilip Ghosh stands by 'shot like dogs' comment, says it was for the country

Taking a dig over TMC's dip in seat share in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ghosh claimed that the party will not win any seat from the state in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

"During the elections, you heard 'didi' (Mamata Banerjee) saying we will win all 42 seats and BJP will get zero seats. When the results came, TMC came down to 22 seats from 34 (it won in 2014 elections). We jumped from 2 to 18 seats. In the 2024 elections, you will not be seen in Delhi. You will not be able to win even two seats," he said.

Ghosh is known for his controversial statements and activities, which has often put him at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ALSO READ: Dilip Ghosh re-elected as West Bengal BJP chief

Earlier, the BJP leader had sparked controversy by threatening to shoot people who destroy public property during protests.

He had also turned away an ambulance which tried to make its way through his rally in Nadia last week.

"Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally," Ghosh had said. 

