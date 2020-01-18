Home Nation

Pune: Man suffers brain stroke while playing PUBG, dies

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer game created by a South Korean company and experts have claimed it adversely affects the behaviour of those addicted to it.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

PUNE: A 25-year-old man who suffered a brain stroke while playing PUBG on Thursday in Maharashtra's Pune died on Saturday, police said.

Harshal Memane, a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, had suffered intracerebral haemorrhage and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said a Dehu Road police station official.

Intracerebral haemorrhage is a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding within the brain tissue.

"It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG.

The post mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death," he added.

