Put those who oppose Savarkar in Andaman jail for two days, says Sanjay Raut

Several leaders across the political spectrum have time and again pushed for the Bharat Ratna to be accorded to Savarkar.

Published: 18th January 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a potentially problematic statement for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while reiterating the party’s demand for the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, on Saturday, said that those who oppose the idea should be sent to the same jail where Savarkar spent 14 years.

“We have always been demanding respect for Veer Savarkar. Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realise his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation,” Raut told media persons.

Raut’s reaction came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan opposed the idea of giving the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar citing his letters for pardon.

“Savarkar asked for pardon from the British. In this case, if the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives him the Bharat Ratna, we (Congress) will oppose it. Savarkar’s life is controversial,” Chavan had said.

Reacting to it, Raut said, “Chavan is a senior leader of Maharashtra and he is well aware of Savarkar’s contribution. Savarkar spent 14 years of his life in the dreaded jail of Andaman and Shiv Sena’s stand had always been that he needs to be honoured for that,” Raut said.

However, the Shiv Sena and the Congress both underplayed Raut’s comments.

“I don’t know in which capacity Raut made the comments, but I feel there is no need to delve on the past,” said tourism minister and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray.

“The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) speaks of the aspirations of people. Many people are feeling bad that there is no conflict between the Congress and Shiv Sena. Despite having different ideologies, the two parties have come together in the interest of the country and the state. Democracy means different ideologies can work together in the interest of the country,” Thackeray jr told reporters and added that one needs to imagine whether all the “Ratnas” would be sad or happy seeing the present state of the GDP and economy.

“We are together in the state government which runs according to a pre-decided common minimum program. Shiv Sena had been professing for the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar for a long time, which is beyond the purview of the state government. Congress’ stand over the issue is very clear. The nation knows how it was divided due to Savarkar's ideology,” state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said while trying to underplay Raut’s statement.

In December last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the central government saying he will not apologize for his ‘Rape in India’ comment as his name is “Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul ‘Savarkar’”. The issue came up earlier this week when a Mumbai University faculty member who had mimicked Rahul’s statement, while defending Savarkar in a video released on social media last month, was sent on forced leave earlier this week. The Congress had defended the action.

