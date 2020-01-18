Shirdi temple to be closed from Sunday after Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on Sai Baba's birthplace

By ANI

SHIRDI: A call has been given for indefinite closure of Shirdi after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's reported comment terming Pathri in Parbhani as Sai Baba's birthplace.

UPDATE: Shirdi temple closure from Sunday a rumour, shrine to remain open: Management

"We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from January 19," said B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Trust. "A meeting of villagers will be convened on Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi," Wakchaure added.