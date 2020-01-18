Those saying 'we won't show papers', will soon won't be able to show their faces: Dilip Ghosh

By PTI

KHODAMBARI: BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday that civil society members who are saying that they won't show papers if the government asks for proof of citizenships will soon shy away from showing their faces.

A day after terming eminent personalities opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC "parasites", Ghosh fired the fresh salvo while addressing party men at Khodambari after police stopped him from visiting Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

"These days there are so many intellectuals in West Bengal giving 'gyan' to people throughout the day and creating a cacophony. CPI(M) created these intellectuals by bringing them on to the streets and now, 'didimoni' (CM Mamata Banerjee) has created a factory to produce them. These days whoever is taking to the streets are been considered intellectuals," Ghosh said.

"They (intellectuals) are saying that they will not show the papers. But I am saying that days are not far away when they will not be in a position even to show their faces," he added.

Actors, directors and musicians have come together in a video against the CAA and the NRC, asserting that they would not show any document if there is a bid by the Centre to submit fresh proof of citizenships.

"Kagoj amra dekhabona (we won't show papers)," actors Dhritiman Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nandana Sen and Swastika Mukherjee, director Suman Mukhopadhyay and singer Rupam Islam are among the 12 personalities who are heard saying the line in the clip.

Ghosh on Friday had described them as "creatures", "devils" and "parasites".

"Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other's pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh? These devils live on our food, and oppose us," the state BJP president had said during a rally in Howrah.