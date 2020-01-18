Home Nation

TruJet to make its maiden flight under government’s UDAN scheme

The Ministry of Civil Aviation commenced the daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad route under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the Government.

Published: 18th January 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Civil Aviation commenced the daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad route under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the Government. TruJet was awarded the routes under the RCS-UDAN-3 bidding process last year.Officials said that the airline will be operating daily flights from Belagavi airport to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad respectively. With the operation, Udan has started the 246th flight.

Due to the non-availability of direct flights from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad, people had to undertake an 18-hours journey by train or had to cover 15-hour by road to reach Hyderabad. Similarly, people had to travel 14-hour by train or suffer 16-hour long road journey to reach Tirupati from Belagavi. Furthermore, to reach Mysuru from Belagavi people had to bear an 11-hour journey by road or travel 13-hour by train. Now, people can travel at ease to reach their desired destinations. 

TruJet will operate 6 flights daily and will deploy ATR 72(500), 72-seater luxury aircraft on this route. It currently operates 32 flights under RCS-UDAN and with the addition of Tirupati-Mysuru-Hyderabad there will be 38 flights under the umbrella of TruJet. TruJet was awarded 12 new routes under UDAN 3. 

TAGS
Trujet UDAN scheme
