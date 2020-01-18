UP twin horror: Two women found dead under chilling circumstances in Bijnor, Bahraich

By Online Desk

BIJNOR: Two women were found dead under disturbing circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Bahraich.

The charred body of a 28-year-old woman was found at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman's naked body was found near a village in Bahraich district. Her face was burnt with acid after she was killed.

The body found in Bijnor, was found under a charpoy in an orchard in Gajraula Shiv village on Friday, the police said.

Prima facie, the woman was probably shot dead in the orchard and then was burnt along with the charpoy so that she could not be identified, according to Bijnor police station in-charge Ramesh Chandra Sharma.

The woman could not be identified yet, neither is her exact cause of death known.

Police said that whether or not sexual assault took place will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

According to India Today in the Bahraich incident too, the woman could not be identified as her face had been doused with acid. She was found on Saturday by herders near Naubana village in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer, however, said that it would be possible to identify her despite her burn marks.

Her body has been sent for a post-mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)