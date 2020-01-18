Visva Bharati University sets up 3-member panel to look into Swapan Dasgupta incident

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Visva Bharati University on Friday set-up a three-member team to probe the episode in which BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was confined for several hours by Left activists when he visited the campus on January 8. The committee will also probe into the assault on Left-leaning students by ABVP activists on Wednesday night.

“We have formed a committee to look into Dasgupta’s allegation that he was locked up in a room by a mob outside the campus when he arrived to address a meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act. The committee will submit its report within a month,’’ a senior official of the university said. Dasgupta, vice chancellor of the university Bidyut Chakraborty and a few other BJP leaders were confined to a room for over six hours on January 8 by members of CPI(M)’s students wing SFI.

Shortly after the MP reached the campus, they activists also staged a demonstration, saying they would not allow anyone who “promotes hatred’ to spread propaganda on the soil of the institute, which stands for the ideas of Rabindranath Tagore. While confined, Dasgupta had put out tweets from the room: ‘How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidate students?... Locked into room with mob outside.’’