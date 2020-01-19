Home Nation

Anti-CAA protest continues in Indore on fourth consecutive day

Protesters arrive to participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Image of Citizenship Act Protests for representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A protest against the new citizenship law and likely National Register of Citizen (NRC) continued on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday in Badwali Chowki area here in Madhya Pradesh.

The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans and held placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC on the Jama Masjid ground in the area.

This gathering is being described as "Shaheen Bagh of Indore" on social media.

On the intervening night of January 16 and 17, police had allegedly cane-charged the protesters at the location, prompting the state government to order an inquiry.

The government had also removed two police officers, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), following the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said the action against the police personnel was unfair.

"They only tried to control the agitating protesters at the Badwali Chowki, but the Kamal Nath government took action to appease a particular section," he said.

Sharma said the administration has imposed prohibitive orders under CrPC section 144.

"Then under which rule the protest is allowed in Badwali Chowki for the last four days? Cases are being filed against BJP leaders and activists immediately," he alleged.

The situation is being closely monitored by the local administration.

The Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi is an ongoing 24/7 sit-in peaceful protest, led by women, that began with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in both houses of Parliament on December 11, 2019 and the ensuing police intervention against students at Jamia Millia Islamia who were opposing the amendment.

