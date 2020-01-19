Home Nation

BJP's Dilip Ghosh stopped from visiting Nandigram to address pro-CAA rally

A large number of police personnel were deployed on all roads leading to Nandigram and blockades were also put up at the entry points, officials said.

Published: 19th January 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh was stopped by police on Saturday from visiting Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district where he was scheduled to address a rally in support of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Ghosh alleged that BJP workers were baton-charged by police when they tried to go to Nandigram, the epicentre of farmland protests led by now Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a decade back.

"We planned a peaceful rally in Nandigram similar to those we have been conducting in other parts of West Bengal," he said.

"Around 15 days back, we had written to the superintendent of police seeking permission. We had also written to the officer-in-charge of the local police station. Even after that, they did not give us permission. Police baton-charged our party workers for no reason," Ghosh said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed on all roads leading to Nandigram and blockades were also put up at the entry points, officials said.

Around noon, police stopped Ghosh, who tried to enter Nandigram through Chandipur, at Tengua More, following which there was a scuffle between BJP workers and security personnel, who were provoked to baton charge, they said.

Amid the commotion, BJP's state general secretary Sayantan Basu started addressing party workers from his car.

Police soon stopped him, leading to further trouble, officials said.

"We follow rules and laws, that's why we are leaving today. But I will come back and go to Nandigram," Ghosh said.

"I have seen the police beating our party workers for doing no wrong. There were thousands of party workers with us, we could have broken the barricade if I wanted to. That was not our aim. We want to break the autocratic, the undemocratic government ruling West Bengal," he added.

A senior officer of the Purba Medinipur Police, when contacted, denied receiving any letter from the BJP seeking permission for the rally in Nandigram.

"We got the information that the BJP was planning to hold a rally from the media. Political parties need to have police permission to hold any kind of rallies. So we stopped them from entering the area. This could have disturbed the peaceful situation there," the officer told PTI.

The Trinamool Congress hit out at the BJP for trying to go to Nandigram without police permission.

"We have to follow the rules. We need to see whether they conducted the rally following rules or flouting it," said Subrata Mukherjee, a veteran TMC leader and state minister.

"They (BJP) can break the barricades, they can break heads of common people, they can break their rib cage. That's all they can do," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh BJP Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp