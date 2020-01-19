Nok Air suspends Guwahati-Bangkok flight service

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nok Air suspended its bi-weekly Guwahati-Bangkok flight service from Sunday as it was not getting the desired number of passengers.

“…Looking at the current situation of market demand, we are temporarily suspending our flights from the 19th of January and will resume operations from the 12th of April 2020, with a new flight schedule,” the airlines said in a statement.

“…We are appreciative of your support and we believe immensely in this market. This period has been of immense learning and we value all the suggestions which are valuable and needed attention,” the statement said.

This was the only international fight that originated from Guwahati.

A subsidiary of Thai Airways International, Nok Air had launched the service with much fanfare on September 21 last year.

SpiceJet too had suspended its Guwahati-Dhaka direct flight service less than three months since it was launched last year.