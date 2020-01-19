Home Nation

Pune 'Shaheen Bagh in Kondhwa' anti-CAA protest enters ninth day

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC-NPR in Pune which organisers are calling 'Shaheen Bagh in Khondwa' entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the crowds undeterred by falling mercury in Maharashtra's second-largest city.

Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters have camped in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for over a month now, leading to blockage of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road, a key link between Noida and Delhi.

"We started the protest after being inspired by what is happening in Shaheen Bagh, and we have named it Shaheen Bagh in Kondhwa. When it started on January 10, the crowd was less, including women. But now women from all walks of life have joined," said first-year Poona College student Zakiya Khan.

She said 500-600 women and girls were camping at the place all through the day, several of whom come directly from work or college and school.

Zakiya, a part-time teacher, said medicines and other essential items have been stocked to take care of any medical emergency, and makeshift toilets have also been set up.

"The cold winter is not deterring people. In fact, the crowd has increased," she claimed.

Arzoo Khan, one of the protesters, said the movement was to save the country and Constitution, while Alsaba Shaikh, a doctor, said the programme includes candlelight vigil, human chains and speeches denouncing CAA and NRC.

The venue is full of banners carrying messages like 'Tumhari Lathi Se Tej Hamari Awaaz Hai' and 'Liar Liar Desh on Fire', as well as 'India Needs Education, Jobs, Not CAA, NRC, NPR'.

