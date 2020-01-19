Home Nation

Sher Singh Rana, key accused in Phoolan Devi murder case, joins hands with UKD to contest Delhi polls 

Rana was convicted in August 2014 for the murder of Phoolan Devi, a bandit who later joined Samajwadi Party and was a member of Parliament. 

Published: 19th January 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sher Singh Rana

Convict in Phoolan Devi murder case Sher Singh Rana (File photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Sher Singh Rana, convicted in Phoolan Devi murder case, has joined hands with Uttarakhand Kranti Dal for the upcoming Delhi elections as well as state assembly elections in year 2022. 

Rana's party Rashtravadi Janlok Party (RJP) contested state assembly elections in Haryana last year. According to Rana, his party scored enough votes in Haryana to stop any party to attain majority seats.

"We are also planning to contest Delhi assembly elections. I am confident that people of Uttarakhand living in Delhi will vote for us," said Rana.

Rana was convicted in August 2014 for the murder of Phoolan Devi, a bandit who later joined Samajwadi Party and was a member of Parliament. 

She was shot dead in the year 2006 after which Rana was charged with her murder.

Rana was granted bail in October 2016 after which he launched a political party.

Diwakar Bhatt, national president of UKD stated that they will favour the implementation of Article 371 of the Constitution of India which prohibits buying of land by people outside the state.

He further added that he is hopeful about making a winning combination with the RJP.

"We are in the favour of Article 371 in our state to safeguard the interest of people who have been natives of the hills in Uttarakhand, " added Bhatt. 

Article 371 aims to safeguard the rights of local people in employment and education. It was created after agitation in the state of Andhra Pradesh and incorporated as the 32nd Amendment of the Constitution in year 1974.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp