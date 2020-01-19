Uttarakhand Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay's brother arrested in fraud case

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former president of Indian National Congress Kishore Upadhyay's younger brother Sachin Upadhyay was arrested at his Dehradun residence on Sunday.

The arrest was made on the basis of the findings of a special investigation team which is probing the charges of fraud against him.

The SIT found Upadhyay's alleged involvement in transferring 50 per cent shares of his erstwhile business partner Mukesh Joshi in a joint venture company named SM Hospitality Private Limited to his wife after forging his signature.

The SIT was formed in June 2019 to probe the matter. The case was registered under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc),468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record].), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code 1860 in Rajpur police station of Dehradun in year 2017.