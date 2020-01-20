Home Nation

BJP set to get new president today, JP Nadda likely to take over from Amit Shah

Amit Shah is currently serving as Union Home Minister in Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving party chief till now.

Published: 20th January 2020 07:31 AM

BJP working president JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party will on Monday announce the name of its new chief, who would take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah under whose leadership BJP has witnessed emphatic electoral victories.

The announcement of the BJP national president will be made at party's Headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

As per the party sources, BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed. Nadda will file his nomination at around 10:30 am.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters on Monday.

