Commuter files case against anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh for threatening to 'kill' him

He said that he was returning home on Sunday through the area, and asked the protesters to remove the barricades to let him pass, but they became 'agitated' and refused.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters arrive to participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Image of Citizenship Act Protests for representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A commuter on Sunday filed a case against the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheeen Bagh, saying he had been threatened by them when he asked them to let him pass and sought removal of the "blockade", police said.

In his complaint, Ved Bhushan, who travels daily from Greater Noida to his Delhi workplace via Kalindi Kunj, rued that he, his relatives and other residents of his area "since 35 days had to take alternate routes causing immense inconvenience due to this illegal protest".

He said that he was returning home on Sunday through the area, and asked the protesters to remove the barricades to let him pass, but they became "agitated" and refused.

Ved Bhushan alleged that some threatened to kill him. Saying he can identify these people if they are brought before him, he demanded they be arrested and a case under the Indian Penal Code dealing with wrongful restraint and confinement as well as criminal intimidation be filed against them. He also sought removal of the blockade.

Shaheen Bagh SHO confirmed that a case has been registered on the complaint.

