Haryana Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SCs, STs

The Parliament recently passed a constitution amendment bill in this regard and it has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the assemblies before it becomes a law.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved an official resolution in the House to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

The House unanimously passed the resolution.

The Assembly session had been specially convened to ratify the bill passed by the parliament recently.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta adjourned the House sine die after the resolution was passed.

Training programme scheduled for the legislators in the House will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The provision giving reservation to SC and ST communities for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to expire on January 25, 2020.

The Parliament recently passed a constitution amendment bill in this regard and it has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the assemblies before it becomes a law.

