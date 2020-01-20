People who damage public property in West Bengal should be shot: Dilip Ghosh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that people who damage public property in West Bengal should be shot at.

"People who damage public property in West Bengal should be shot at. If people think my statement is wrong then the people under West Bengal government who shoot protesters participating in a peaceful demonstration, they should apologise first," Ghosh said.

Ghosh is known for his controversial statements and activities, which has often put him at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering.