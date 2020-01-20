Worker becoming president is speciality of BJP, says party president Nadda

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP's newly-elected president JP Nadda on Monday said it is only possible in BJP that a worker like him, coming from a village in Himachal Pradesh, is given the responsibility of party chief.

In his speech at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here after taking over as party chief, Nadda expressed gratitude to party's senior leaders for reposing faith in him.

"A simple worker like me, who did not have a political background, who hails from a remote place in Himachal Pradesh - if someone like me is being given this responsibility then it is the speciality of BJP and it is possible only in BJP," Nadda said.

"I thank the state units for electing me unopposed. I thank all the state units for giving me this opportunity. I will move forward with strength as I have received the full support of the party's central leadership," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and outgoing BJP president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the party leaders present.

Nadda said the party will expand its base in states where it has not come to power so far.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in me. Today, we are the world's largest party that is in power in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. We are not going to stop at this. There are some states left and we will make sure we reach to them as well," he said.

Nadda was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of party's organisational poll process.