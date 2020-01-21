Air India goes digital, to provide pilots with iPads

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India has now decided to give iPads to its pilots to access operation manuals in place of printed manuals to its pilots.

Officials said this initiative is a step towards digitisation. Officials said that ipads will be provided to individual pilots and administrative team of A 320 fleet comprising 78 aircrafts and replacement of sets will be done every five year or earlier in case of a significant change of technology or operating system.

A-I is using generic mount instead of operation manual of (Airbus) mount due to lower the cost.