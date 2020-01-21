Assam Rifles jawan, who 'detained' Manipur IPS officer, summoned by women's commission and police

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has summoned an Assam Rifles rifleman who had allegedly detained a lady IPS officer and misbehaved with her.

Miffed that a lady officer was roughed up on duty, the MSCW took up the case and intimated the National Commission for Women on the same. It has also decided to forward the case to Chief Minister N Biren Singh. MSCW chairperson Meinam Binota insisted that action as per the law should be initiated against the erring jawan.



The incident occurred two days back when the IPS officer, Anupama, was returning from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh along with police escorts after performing official duties there. She is serving as the sub divisional police officer at Yairipok.



When her vehicle was stopped at the Khudengthabi check post by the D-Company of 12 Assam Rifles, a constable, accompanying the IPS officer, went out to register the entry of the vehicle and showed identification cards. He also informed the Assam Rifles personnel at the check post that they were returning after performing official duties.



However, an Assam Rifles jawan, identified as PK Pandey, allegedly detained them for reasons not known. This led to an altercation. The situation was brought under control later by a Major of the Assam Rifles unit.



In her complaint lodged with the police, the IPS officer charged the Assam Rifles jawan with harassment, misbehaviour and physical assault. She alleged the rifleman had tried to snatch her mobile phone when she was trying to call her seniors to inform the matter. She reported the matter also to Assam Rifles authorities.



It was learnt the Moreh police, where a case has been registered, have also summoned the jawan for questioning. Assam Rifles authorities were not available for comments.