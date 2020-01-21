Home Nation

Assam Rifles jawan, who 'detained' Manipur IPS officer, summoned by women's commission and police

The lady IPS officer was allegedly detained along with her subordinates following which there was an altercation.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has summoned an Assam Rifles rifleman who had allegedly detained a lady IPS officer and misbehaved with her.

Miffed that a lady officer was roughed up on duty, the MSCW took up the case and intimated the National Commission for Women on the same. It has also decided to forward the case to Chief Minister N Biren Singh. MSCW chairperson Meinam Binota insisted that action as per the law should be initiated against the erring jawan.

The incident occurred two days back when the IPS officer, Anupama, was returning from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh along with police escorts after performing official duties there. She is serving as the sub divisional police officer at Yairipok.

When her vehicle was stopped at the Khudengthabi check post by the D-Company of 12 Assam Rifles, a constable, accompanying the IPS officer, went out to register the entry of the vehicle and showed identification cards. He also informed the Assam Rifles personnel at the check post that they were returning after performing official duties.

However, an Assam Rifles jawan, identified as PK Pandey, allegedly detained them for reasons not known. This led to an altercation. The situation was brought under control later by a Major of the Assam Rifles unit.

In her complaint lodged with the police, the IPS officer charged the Assam Rifles jawan with harassment, misbehaviour and physical assault. She alleged the rifleman had tried to snatch her mobile phone when she was trying to call her seniors to inform the matter. She reported the matter also to Assam Rifles authorities.

It was learnt the Moreh police, where a case has been registered, have also summoned the jawan for questioning. Assam Rifles authorities were not available for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Commission for Women Assam Rifles Manipur police Manipur IPS harassment Meinam Binota Manipur jawan behaviour
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp