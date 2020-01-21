Bride's mother elopes with groom's father in Gujarat, wedding called off

By Online Desk

Think of the best plot twist in a celluloid love story you have ever watched. Now, here is a real-life incident reported from Gujarat's Surat that can give your choice a serious contest.

With hardly over a week to go for their wedding, a young couple in Gujarat was heartbroken as they had to call off their wedding. Reason - the boy's father eloped with the girl's mother!

According to media reports, the middle-aged duo went missing earlier in January and the families filed a police complaint only after 10 days. The 48-year-old man and the 46-year-old woman disappeared from their residence in Katargam and Navsari respectively as their kids were planning to get married in the second week of February.

The young couple was preparing for the wedding after getting engaged a year ago, a TOI report said. However, following the unprecedented turn of events, the marriage now stands suspended.

It is learnt that the middle-aged man and woman knew each other from their younger days. They were in love when they were neighbours in Surat's Katargam area and had even tried to elope some years ago. But their relation didn't end in wedlock as the woman was married off by her family to a diamond merchant.

The man too moved on to become a textile businessman, became a local politician and married another woman.