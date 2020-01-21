Domicile issue sparks row in Jharkhand after JMM chief Shibu Soren's poser on land records

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A fresh controversy over domicile policy erupted after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren said that 1932 ‘khatian’ (land records) be made the basis for granting domicile certificates to Adivasi-Moolwasi of the state.

JMM’s key ally Congress, on the other hand, is of the view that 1932 ‘khatian’ cannot be the only basis for domicile as the land-survey was conducted in different point of time in different districts.

However, it vowed that current cut-off year, 1985, will definitely be revised taking everyone in confidence so that jobs could be assured only to the locals of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that the promises made to the people in the party manifesto before elections will definitely be fulfilled.

‘Sthaniya Niti’, previously known as domicile policy, has been a contentious issue for the state since its creation as successive governments could not define it.

The BJP government, when in power, made 1985 as the cut-off year and laid out other criteria.

As per the provisions in the new Domicile Policy announced by Raghubar Das Government in 2016, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 will be considered as local inhabitants.