Home Nation

Domicile issue sparks row in Jharkhand after JMM chief Shibu Soren's poser on land records

The BJP government, when in power, made 1985 as the cut-off year and laid out other criteria.  

Published: 21st January 2020 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A fresh controversy over domicile policy erupted after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren said that 1932 ‘khatian’ (land records) be made the basis for granting domicile certificates to Adivasi-Moolwasi of the state. 

JMM’s key ally Congress, on the other hand, is of the view that 1932 ‘khatian’ cannot be the only basis for domicile as the land-survey was conducted in different point of time in different districts.

However, it vowed that current cut-off year, 1985, will definitely be revised taking everyone in confidence so that jobs could be assured only to the locals of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that the promises made to the people in the party manifesto before elections will definitely be fulfilled.   

‘Sthaniya Niti’, previously known as domicile policy, has been a contentious issue for the state since its creation as successive governments could not define it.

The BJP government, when in power, made 1985 as the cut-off year and laid out other criteria.  

As per the provisions in the new Domicile Policy announced by Raghubar Das Government in 2016, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 will be considered as local inhabitants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khatian Jharkhand Land Records Shibu Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp