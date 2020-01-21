Home Nation

Court orders action after birth certificate prints age of two UP kids over 100 years

Pawan Kumar's nephews' year of birth was mentioned in the certificate as June 13, 1916, and Jan 6, 1918, when he refused to give a bribe.

Published: 21st January 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

fake documents, files, certificates

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the parents refused to bribe the Village Development Officer (VDO) and Village Head of Bela village in Shajahanpur, they issued wrong birth certificates making their children, two-year-old Sanket a 102-year-old man and four-year-old Shubh, a 104- year-old man.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur had moved court alleging that birth certificates of his nephews Shubh (4) and Sanket (2) were issued with wrong years of birth, SHO Tejpal Singh said.

A Bareilly court took cognizance of the issue and ordered the police of the local police station to lodge a case against a village development officer and the village head for issuing wrong documents.

As per Pawan’s allegations, Village Development Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 from the parents for each birth certificate.

When they refused to oblige, the VDO and village head, they made wrong entries of the year of birth of both the kids.

While Sanket’s date of birth was mentioned January 6, 1918, instead of January 6, 2018, Shubh’s was mentioned as June 13, 1916, instead of June 13, 2016, Pawan had stated in his plea submitted in the court.

Special Judge PC Act II, Mohammad Ahmad Khan issued orders to Khutar Police Station to lodge a case against the erring officials and conduct a probe into their activities.

However, VDO Agnihotri denied the bribery charges and claimed that it was a dispute between Pawan and village head Praveen which had led Pawan to level the charges of bribery on them.

Meanwhile, according to Khutar police station house officer Tajpal Singh, both the VDO and village head had secured a stay on the order of  Special Judge PC Act Court II from High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA birth certificate Citizenship act
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp