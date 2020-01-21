Court orders action after birth certificate prints age of two UP kids over 100 years

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the parents refused to bribe the Village Development Officer (VDO) and Village Head of Bela village in Shajahanpur, they issued wrong birth certificates making their children, two-year-old Sanket a 102-year-old man and four-year-old Shubh, a 104- year-old man.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur had moved court alleging that birth certificates of his nephews Shubh (4) and Sanket (2) were issued with wrong years of birth, SHO Tejpal Singh said.

A Bareilly court took cognizance of the issue and ordered the police of the local police station to lodge a case against a village development officer and the village head for issuing wrong documents.

As per Pawan’s allegations, Village Development Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 from the parents for each birth certificate.

When they refused to oblige, the VDO and village head, they made wrong entries of the year of birth of both the kids.

While Sanket’s date of birth was mentioned January 6, 1918, instead of January 6, 2018, Shubh’s was mentioned as June 13, 1916, instead of June 13, 2016, Pawan had stated in his plea submitted in the court.

Special Judge PC Act II, Mohammad Ahmad Khan issued orders to Khutar Police Station to lodge a case against the erring officials and conduct a probe into their activities.

However, VDO Agnihotri denied the bribery charges and claimed that it was a dispute between Pawan and village head Praveen which had led Pawan to level the charges of bribery on them.

Meanwhile, according to Khutar police station house officer Tajpal Singh, both the VDO and village head had secured a stay on the order of Special Judge PC Act Court II from High Court.