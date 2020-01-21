Home Nation

India expected to have 1.5 lakh job openings in data science this year, says Hyderabad-based firm

While a survey by Great Learning said that these jobs will increase by 62 per cent as compared to last year, the average salary in BFSI sector was Rs 13.56 lakh per annum in 2019.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Job creation, Employment

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  India is expected to have 1.5 lakh new job openings in data science in 2020, an increase of about 62 per cent as compared to 2019, said a report by Hyderabad-based ed-tech company Great Learning. 

Currently, 70 per cent of job postings are for data scientists with less than five years of work experience. The top sectors where the majority of the data science job openings are — Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), energy, pharma and healthcare, e-commerce, media and retail. 

The survey says that the BFSI sector offers the highest average salary to data science professionals, followed by manufacturing, healthcare, IT and e-commerce.

While those in the BFSI sector receive 13.56 lakh per annum, those in manufacturing receive 11.8 lakh per annum.

The sector has been affected by a massive shortage of skilled talent in the country.

In 2019, as per a study by Great Learning, close to 97,000 positions related to analytics and data were vacant due to dearth of qualified talent. Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning said, "With vast quantities of data being generated, the data science vertical is key to mining actionable insights for businesses."

While there has been an increase in the number of professionals upskilling in data science, the job growth has outpaced this number, leading to lucrative career opportunities for professionals who are willing to upskill and segue into a new role.

While the current analytics talent, especially at senior levels, have migrated from IT, the next generation will be expected to have specialised skills in data across all prominent industries making upskilling mandatory for a role in the new economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Data Science jobs Employment Datat science sector
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp