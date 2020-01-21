Home Nation

India likely to have its own TOEFL for foreign students

ICCR President said that India is 26th most favorite destination for education, globally and they are trying to make efforts to move up the ladder.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India is likely to frame its own English language test, on the lines of TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language), for foreign students to improve its ranking among the most preferred countries for education in the world.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that after several brainstorming sessions with the UGC, Niti Aayog and other related institutions, the government has identified several issues that held back India from being in top ten or 15 countries for education.

"As per the data, India is 26th most favourite destination for education, globally. We are trying to make efforts to move up the ladder, and get into at least top 15 list," Sahasrabuddhe said.

One of the reasons for not being in the top ten list, he said, was that students from non-English speaking foreign countries, once admitted in Indian institutions, found it difficult to cope up with English medium education. The government, he said, is also looking at building hostels and providing accommodation to couples since a considerable number of foreign students are married. 

According to the ICCR, there are around 50,000 foreign students, mostly from Asian and African countries, studying in various degree programmes in India. However, other ministries claim that there are around 100,000 foreign students. There is no definitive official data on foreign students nor has been there any survey on the most preferred graduate programmes among foreign students.

The ICCR, the cultural arm of the Ministry of External Affairs, has been promoting India's soft power for over 60 years, through cultural and education exchange programmes. The council is the largest governmental body to offer scholarships to foreign students. At present, around 4,000 foreign students are recipients of the ICCR scholarships.

Sahasrabuddhe also said that the number of foreign students would go up if people who visit India for studying and training in Indian classical music, dance, ayurveda, yoga, culinary under tourist visa are added. "We are yet to devise a mechanism which will give us an exact idea about the total number of foreign students in India," he said.

With a mission to make India a preferred hub for education, the ICCR in collaboration with Symbiosis International and Savitribai Phule Pune University, he said, is organising a national conference 'Destination India' in Pune on January 28 and 29. "This is the first time that all the institutions involved in hosting foreign students will come together to prepare a roadmap to bring two lakh foreign students to India by 2022."

The ICCR will also honor four distinguished foreigners who studied in Indian universities and rose to high positions in their respective countries. The annual award was set up by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toefl Indian toefl Indian english test
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp