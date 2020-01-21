MP district planning committee meeting turns verbal battleground between minister and BJP leader

By Express News Service

PATNA: The District Planning Committee meeting in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh turned into a verbal battleground between state’s higher education and sports minister Jeetu Patwari and the BJP MP from Dewas-Shajapur constituency Mahendra Solanki.

The incident happened on camera when Patwari (also the minister in-charge for Dewas district) was chairing the meeting. Suddenly, the BJP MP from Dewas-Shajapur constituency Mahendra Solanki, who was seated next to Patwari raised the issue of Congress leader Manoj Rajani’s presence at the meeting.

Rajani, who was representing the PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma at the meeting too was seated next to Patwari.

Objecting to Rajani’s presence at the meeting, the Lok Sabha member said only representatives of MPs or MLAs can be allowed at the meeting and no minister’s representatives can be there.

When the BJP MP objected to Rajani sitting on the chair which was per protocol was meant for the local MP, verbal altercation started between him and the minister. The minister Jeetu Patwari in a fit of rage threatened to send Solanki out of the meeting.

The former judge-turned-BJP MP Mahendra Solanki responded by telling Patwari that it was the last time he (Patwari) had become the minister as he would never become a minister again.

Irked over Solanki’s jibe, the minister Jeetu Patwari responded, asking those present at the meeting to send message across Dewas-Shajapur parliamentary constituency that the BJP MP had humiliated Jeetu Patwari.

The drama didn’t end there as after the meeting the BJP MP was shown black flags by Congress workers outside the meeting venue, while BJP supporters raised anti-Jeetu Patwari slogans.