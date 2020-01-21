Home Nation

NGO to committee: View people who settled in Assam before January 26, 1951 as ‘Assamese’

The suggestion of the NGO was based on the book “Axomiyar Sangya Bisari”. It was written by Naba Kumar Deka Baruah and published by the Assam Sahitya Sabha, the state’s highest literary body.

Published: 21st January 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

NRC

APW said that according to the relevant provisions of Constitution, a person, who registered his name in the NRC before January 26, 1951 after settling in Assam and his descendants are also Assamese.(File Photo | AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst a rising debate in Assam on the definition of the term “Assamese”, an NGO has suggested to the Centre-constituted high-level committee working towards the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord that people who settled in the state before January 26, 1951, and their descendants be viewed as Assamese.

The NGO, Assam Public Works (APW), which had first moved the Supreme Court seeking the updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), also suggested that tribes, castes and communities which have been living in the state since 1826 should be viewed as “indigenous Assamese”.

The suggestion of the NGO was based on the book “Axomiyar Sangya Bisari”. It was written by Naba Kumar Deka Baruah and published by the Assam Sahitya Sabha, the state’s highest literary body.

The APW said, “According to the relevant provisions of Constitution of India, persons who settled in Assam before 19th July, 1948 and their descendants are Indians. Hence, the persons having Nepali, Bangladeshi, European and Chinese origin living in Assam prior to 19th July 1948 and their descendants are Assamese”.

It added that according to the relevant provisions of Constitution, a person, who registered his name in the NRC before January 26, 1951 after settling in Assam and his descendants are also Assamese.

The definition of the term Assamese is of utmost importance as Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, signed in 1985 at the end of six-year-long Assam Agitation, says, “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people”.

The APW suggested that 90% of the seats of MPs, MLAs and local self bodies in the state should be reserved for persons or their descendants belonging to tribes and communities who were inhabitants of Assam prior to January 26, 1951 and remaining 10% may be kept as open for others along with persons or descendants belonging to tribes and communities who were inhabitants of Assam prior to January 26, 1951.

“Ninety per cent of seats for admission into different educational institutions, including government, semi-government and other sectors of employment etc, should be reserved for persons or their descendants belonging to tribes and communities who were inhabitants of Assam prior to January 26, 1951 and remaining 10% may be kept as open for others along with the persons or descendants belonging to tribes and communities having origin as inhabitants of Assam prior to January 26, 1951,” the NGO suggested.

It said illegal immigrants, infiltrating into Assam between January 26, 1951 and March 25, 1971, should be declared as “detected foreigners” and their names should not be registered as a voter for 10 years.

“All illegal immigrants infiltrating into Assam between January 26, 1951 and March 25, 1971 should be made subject to land ceiling of maximum 1.25 katha in urban areas and a maximum of 2.5 katha in rural areas by way of a ‘Minimum Need Programme’ as the land area of Assam cannot be increased,” the APW further suggested.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Public Works Assamese identity Assam Accord NRC National Register of Citizens
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp