Opposition jittery of rebellions as Bihar MLAs attend Nitish government’s event

PATNA: Opposition parties in Bihar are trying to quell speculation of a mini rebellion after six MLAs of the Grand Alliance joined a human chain organised by the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday.

RJD MLAs Maheswar Prasad Yadav, Faraz Fatami and Prema Chaudhary, Congress MLA Purnima Yadav and MLCs Sanjay Prasad and Munna Tiwari alias Sanjay Tiwari defied diktat and participated in the event held to raise awareness on climate change, prohibition and social ills such as dowry and child marriage.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that the party took a serious note of those MLAs who participated in the human chain defying the party’s boycott call. But he denied that the party faces any threat of desertion by those leaders.

“The RJD is united and will look into the circumstances under which they participated in the human chain.”

Maheswar Prasad and Feroz Fatmi have contended that the event focused on social and common causes. Sanjay Tiwari claimed that he attended the event on the request of local people in Buxar.

Purnima Yadav joined the human chain along with her husband Kaushal Yadav, who is JD-U MLA from Nawada. When asked about the talks that she may join JD-U, she didn’t reply to media queries.

The Congress MLA said that she chose to join the human chain because it was being hosted for social causes.

“Good causes ought to be supported irrespective of political lines,” she said, adding that no boycott notice was issued to anyone.