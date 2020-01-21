Home Nation

PM Modi cites Chandrayaan, cricket to motivate students in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Modi shared his experience at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in September last year, when India’s first moon landing mission suffered a setback.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing setback as an example of taking lesson from failures and overcoming “demotivation” during exams, while interacting with students in his annual pep talk on dealing with examination related stress, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

“Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I will tell you a secret: I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan 2 and the time spent with our hardworking scientists,” Modi told a house packed with students at Talkataora stadium here and lakhs others who were watching him deliver the talk.

PM Modi interacting with students
during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ | PiB

This was in response to the first question he was asked, by a student from Rajasthan, Yashashri, on what to do when board exams “put off moods”.

“I was advised against attending the Chandrayaan 2 landing at ISO as there was no guarantee of success, but I went ahead with what I felt was right,” he said.

Recounting how ISRO scientists overcame their dismay, Modi told students: “We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come.”

He also spoke about the India-Australia test series in 2001.

“Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around... Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking.”

