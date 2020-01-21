Home Nation

Row over Saibaba birthplace: Uddhav buys peace with Shirdi town

Shirdi town had observed a bandh on Sunday over a row over the birthplace of 19th-century saint. 

Published: 21st January 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday managed to placate residents of Shirdi whom he assured that Pathri will be developed as a religious place and not as the birthplace of Saibaba.

Shirdi town had observed a bandh on Sunday over a row over the birthplace of 19th-century saint. 

In a meeting which was also attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, Uddhav told the Shirdi representatives that they could have consulted with him before going for the bandh.

Later, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil told reporters that the outcome of the meeting was satisfactory and hence they have decided to call off the agitation.

Patil said they had no objection on the infrastructure development of Pathri under the religious places development scheme.

“Unnecessary controversy should not be stoked.” Babajani Durani, the NCP legislator from Pathri, said he and other representatives would meet the CM and submit documentary evidence and historical references that prove Saibaba was born at Pathri in Parbhani district. He said that in the 1967 government gazette, it was clearly mentioned that Saibaba was born at Pathri.

“Documents cannot speak lie. Besides, there are other references also. If the residence of Shirdi has documents to refute our claim, then they should put in public domain. I have been trustee of Pathari Saibaba Janmasthal Samiti since 1978. We are going to develop this place as birthplace of Saibaba.” 

Durani also said that they are not against Shirdi as Samadhi Sthal of Saibaba, but the town should not object Pathri as the birthplace. 

Parbhani’s guardian minister Nawab Malik, meanwhile, said the claim of Pathri as the birthplace of Saibaba was made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The signature of presidents is present on things that are approved and implemented. If the BJP legislator has any issue, then he should write to the President of India,” Malik said.Residents of Shirdi feared that if Pathri is developed as the birthplace of Saibaba, then devotees will flock there.

Village seeks funds for development

Villagers of Dhoopkheda in Aurangabad district have demanded funds worth Rs 50 crore for development of the place claiming that Saibaba was first spotted in their village.

Locals passed a resolution demanding funds for infrastructure development, said village sarpanch. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Pathri Shirdi Saibaba
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp