Several including children detained for flying black kites with 'No-CAA, NRC' fly in Lucknow

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Several including children, have been detained for flying black kites with ‘No CAA, NRC written on them in Lucknow on Tuesday.

It was around the same time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing a pro-CAA rally in Bangla Bazaar area here. More than a dozen persons were seen flying black kites in the posh Mall Avenue area.

As soon as the police received information, they rushed to the spot and brought down the kites. Some of those flying kites ran away but some have been detained.

The police have also recovered huge quantities of black kites with "No CAA, NRC", written on them from the accused persons.