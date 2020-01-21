Home Nation

Shiv Sena challenges Prithviraj Chavan’s claim on its coalition offer to Congress after 2014 Maharashtra polls

Former CM claimed that Sena had proposed to form a coalition government with the Congress and the NCP

Published: 21st January 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:34 PM

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday challenged former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s claim that the former had proposed to form a coalition government with his party and the NCP after the 2014 assembly election.

“I do not know of any such proposal from our side,” Shiv Sena leader and minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Transport Adv Anil Parab said.

“Since Chavan has made the expose about the proposal, he would be able to tell more about it. He should reveal names of the leaders who made such a proposal to him,” Parab said.

In an interview on Sunday Chavan revealed that the Shiv Sena had proposed to form a government along with the Congress and the NCP in 2014 to keep the BJP away from power.

Even though Chavan added that the proposal was rejected by him that time, it created a turmoil in political corridors. 

The NCP made it clear that no such proposal was made by the Shiv Sena.

“The Shiv Sena might have made a proposal to Chavan. But, they had not contacted the NCP back then,” said senior NCP leader Nawab Malik.“Since Prithviraj Chavan has said so, such a proposal might have been made. They might have received the proposal back then,” he added.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis, however, expressed shock at the expose and trained guns at the Shiv Sena saying that it exposes the real character of the party.

“The expose is very surprising. A leader like Chavan has said so. Hence, it needs to be taken seriously. This exposes the real character of the Shiv Sena. Does the party not believe in things like ideology, principles, values? Is the power everything for them?” Fadnavis said adding that the Sena needs to explain.”

VBA leader calls state-wide bandh

Stating that the opposition is not playing their role of opposing the government even while the BJP and the RSS were pushing India toward economic breakdown, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has given a call for state-wide shut down on January 24.

 The shut-down would be supported by 35 organizations opposing the CAA and NRC he announced at a press conference in Nagpur on Monday. He also raised a demand for a caste-based census.

