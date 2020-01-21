Home Nation

Trouble in MVA? NCP minister says Aaditya did not consult Cabinet on Mumbai 'nightlife' proposal

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena seem to not be on the same page over the ‘night life’ proposal of Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Published: 21st January 2020 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the State Assembly in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the State Assembly in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the proposal has to be approved by the Cabinet.

“If the malls, hotels and restaurants are kept open round-the-clock, then we have to provide additional police force. The proposal should not put more pressure on the existing workforce. Law and order is a major issue,” Deshmukh said, adding that this issue would be discussed before a decision was taken. 

“Aaditya without consulting his Cabinet colleagues announced that the proposal will be implemented from January 26. This is a major decision. It should be first discussed in the Cabinet and then announced. We hope Aaditya should learn some lesson out of this controversy,” said another senior NCP leader.

But, NCP MP Supriya Sule claimed there were no difference of opinions between Deshmukh and Aaditya. “I have seen both their statements and tweets. Both are on the same line. There is no controversy.” 

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Aaditya should not take any decision in a hurry.

“Law and order is a major issue. If some untoward incidents happen, then who will take the responsibility?” Former home minister RR Patil was also against the nightlife and so was Sena veteran Pramod Navalkar, Shelar said.

However, young legislators of the Congress and the NCP gave a thumbs-up to Aaditya. NCP MLA  Rohit Pawar said that the proposal would generate revenue and employment.

Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad also came out in support of Aaditya. 

